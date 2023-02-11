HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit rises 58.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.45% to Rs 214.23 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat rose 58.66% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.45% to Rs 214.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 154.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.214.23154.7412.0516.6722.9626.1817.3523.6012.287.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)