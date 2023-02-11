HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit rises 58.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.45% to Rs 214.23 croreNet profit of HLE Glascoat rose 58.66% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.45% to Rs 214.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 154.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales214.23154.74 38 OPM %12.0516.67 -PBDT22.9626.18 -12 PBT17.3523.60 -26 NP12.287.74 59
