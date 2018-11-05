JUST IN
SBI jumps after Q2 results
Business Standard

Mansoon Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Mansoon Trading Company reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-1750.000 -PBDT-0.340.01 PL PBT-0.340.01 PL NP-0.340.01 PL

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:32 IST

