Mansoon Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Mansoon Trading Company reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-1750.000 -PBDT-0.340.01 PL PBT-0.340.01 PL NP-0.340.01 PL
