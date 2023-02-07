Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 13.02 croreNet Loss of Manugraph India reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.0212.93 1 OPM %-51.15-27.76 -PBDT-6.90-3.67 -88 PBT-7.26-4.00 -82 NP-0.34-4.46 92
