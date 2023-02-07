BSE consolidated net profit declines 15.74% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.73% in the December 2022 quarter
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 75.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 15.30% in the December 2022 quarter
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 21.69% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 238.71 croreNet profit of BSE declined 15.74% to Rs 51.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 238.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 213.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales238.71213.24 12 OPM %30.9036.63 -PBDT87.6295.20 -8 PBT70.6582.93 -15 NP51.6461.29 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU