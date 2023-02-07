JUST IN
Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 10.34% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

BSE consolidated net profit declines 15.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 238.71 crore

Net profit of BSE declined 15.74% to Rs 51.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 238.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 213.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales238.71213.24 12 OPM %30.9036.63 -PBDT87.6295.20 -8 PBT70.6582.93 -15 NP51.6461.29 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:27 IST

