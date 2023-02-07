BSE consolidated net profit declines 15.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 238.71 crore

Net profit of BSE declined 15.74% to Rs 51.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 238.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 213.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.238.71213.2430.9036.6387.6295.2070.6582.9351.6461.29

