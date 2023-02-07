Inspirisys Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Inspirisys Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 39.64% in the December 2022 quarter
CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 58.19% in the December 2022 quarter
Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 48.47% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.72% to Rs 92.37 croreNet profit of Inspirisys Solutions reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 92.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales92.3775.27 23 OPM %4.87-11.84 -PBDT2.72-10.14 LP PBT1.44-11.50 LP NP0.70-11.72 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU