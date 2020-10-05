Many Data Points Indicate Worst Is Over For Indian Economy

-
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry & Railways Piyush Goyal virtually addressed the 74th annual session of Hindustan Chamber of Commerce. He said that together business & Government are working towards a better future for marginalised section of society or those who have been deprived of the benefits of 73 years of independence. The Minister said that this has been a period where the true resilience of Indian businesses has been put to test. The whole world recognises the phenomenal work India has taken in fight against the pandemic and in rapid recovery. India's abilities to become self-reliant, expand scale of operation, introduce good manufacturing practices & improve quality are all being recognised by world, he added.
Talking about the economic revival, the Minister said that so many data points indicate that the worst is over. The merchandise exports in September this year are 5% more than the last year, GST collections are up by 4% over the corresponding period, and railway carried 15% more freight. Assuring that the Government is committed to ensuring the recovery of all our businesses, Goyal said that it is the collective effort of industry & the Govt that has helped us come back to the recovery phase.
