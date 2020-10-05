GST Collection Hits Five Month High

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose to Rs 95,480 crore in September, marking the highest level since the beginning of the lockdown. The latest reading also saw a 4%jump compared to the corresponding month last year.

Gross GST revenue collected in September 2020 stood at Rs 95,480 crore, including collection of Rs 17,741 crore under Central GST, Rs 23,131 crore under State GST, and Rs 47,484 crore under Integrated GST. The September figure also included the collection of Rs 22,442 crore on import of goods, and cess of Rs 7,124 crore (including Rs 788 crore collected on import of goods).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)