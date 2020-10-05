GST Collection Hits Five Month High

-
ALSO READ
Businesses With Annual Turnover Of Up To Rs 40 Lakh Goods And Services Tax Exempt According To Finance Ministry
Centre to release another Rs 34,000 cr compensation to states soon
Covid-19: Businesses can claim GST refund for cancellation of services, goods contract
CBIC clears Rs 11,052 cr GST refund claims since Apr 8
GSTN develops functionality for transfer of amount available in electronic cash ledger
-
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose to Rs 95,480 crore in September, marking the highest level since the beginning of the lockdown. The latest reading also saw a 4%jump compared to the corresponding month last year.
Gross GST revenue collected in September 2020 stood at Rs 95,480 crore, including collection of Rs 17,741 crore under Central GST, Rs 23,131 crore under State GST, and Rs 47,484 crore under Integrated GST. The September figure also included the collection of Rs 22,442 crore on import of goods, and cess of Rs 7,124 crore (including Rs 788 crore collected on import of goods).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU