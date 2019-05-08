Maral Overseas standalone net profit declines 52.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.03% to Rs 196.54 crore

Net profit of declined 52.53% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.03% to Rs 196.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 721.21% to Rs 8.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 757.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 640.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

196.54159.75757.14640.773.955.164.753.957.526.8833.6719.001.862.1113.350.600.941.988.130.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)