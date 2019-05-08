Maral Overseas standalone net profit declines 52.53% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 23.03% to Rs 196.54 crore

Net profit of Maral Overseas declined 52.53% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.03% to Rs 196.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 721.21% to Rs 8.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 757.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 640.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales196.54159.75 23 757.14640.77 18 OPM %3.955.16 -4.753.95 - PBDT7.526.88 9 33.6719.00 77 PBT1.862.11 -12 13.350.60 2125 NP0.941.98 -53 8.130.99 721

