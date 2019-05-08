Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 16.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 534.43 crore

Net profit of declined 16.76% to Rs 89.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 534.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 527.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.64% to Rs 298.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 1831.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1614.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

