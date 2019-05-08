Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 16.76% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 534.43 croreNet profit of Star Cement declined 16.76% to Rs 89.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 534.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 527.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.64% to Rs 298.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 1831.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1614.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales534.43527.44 1 1831.041614.53 13 OPM %23.7427.38 -24.5332.29 - PBDT127.21138.38 -8 440.26473.28 -7 PBT103.41114.26 -9 334.61352.59 -5 NP89.78107.86 -17 298.78330.66 -10
