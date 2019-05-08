CEAT standalone net profit declines 8.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 1717.45 crore

Net profit of declined 8.75% to Rs 77.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 1717.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1660.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.66% to Rs 288.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 278.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 6831.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6213.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1717.451660.826831.306213.009.6712.019.3310.10177.73189.42628.31597.74131.80148.23454.01436.0677.6985.14288.91278.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)