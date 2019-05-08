JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

J L Morison (India) standalone net profit declines 80.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

CEAT standalone net profit declines 8.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 1717.45 crore

Net profit of CEAT declined 8.75% to Rs 77.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 1717.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1660.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.66% to Rs 288.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 278.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 6831.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6213.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1717.451660.82 3 6831.306213.00 10 OPM %9.6712.01 -9.3310.10 - PBDT177.73189.42 -6 628.31597.74 5 PBT131.80148.23 -11 454.01436.06 4 NP77.6985.14 -9 288.91278.72 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 14:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU