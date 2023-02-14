Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 983.08% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 309.46% to Rs 278.43 croreNet profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 983.08% to Rs 78.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 309.46% to Rs 278.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales278.4368.00 309 OPM %45.3717.85 -PBDT104.244.20 2382 PBT103.463.44 2908 NP78.747.27 983
