JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 89.47% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 983.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 309.46% to Rs 278.43 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 983.08% to Rs 78.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 309.46% to Rs 278.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales278.4368.00 309 OPM %45.3717.85 -PBDT104.244.20 2382 PBT103.463.44 2908 NP78.747.27 983

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU