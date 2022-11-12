Marathon Nextgen Realty standalone net profit declines 49.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 270.77% to Rs 34.00 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 49.57% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 270.77% to Rs 34.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.34.009.1759.0060.312.123.801.443.161.182.34

