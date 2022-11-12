JUST IN
Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Marathon Nextgen Realty standalone net profit declines 49.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 270.77% to Rs 34.00 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 49.57% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 270.77% to Rs 34.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.009.17 271 OPM %59.0060.31 -PBDT2.123.80 -44 PBT1.443.16 -54 NP1.182.34 -50

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 14:48 IST

