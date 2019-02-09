Marathwada Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Marathwada Refractories reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
