Dilip Buildcon receives NHAI road project in Gujart

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon gains on receiving LoA for HAM project
Dilip Buildcon declared L-1 bidder for NHAI road project in Telangana state
Dilip Buildcon advances on getting LOA
Sadbhav Infrastructure receives provisional completion certification for NHAI road project in UP
Lowest bidder tag boosts Dilip Buildcon
-
Dilip Buildcon has received the letter of acceptance (LoA) on 14 Decmeber 2020 from the National Highways Authority of India for Hybrid Annuity mode project in the State of Gujarat.
The project details are -
Four laning of Dhrol-Bhadra Patiya section of NH 151A and Bhadra Patiya - Pipaliya section of NH151A in Gujarat through public private partnership on design, build, operate and transfer (hybrid annuity) basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU