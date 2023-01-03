Market near day's high; Sensex up 71 pts; IT stocks advance

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 70.86 points or 0.12% to 61,238.65. The Nifty 50 index added 33.40 points or 0.18% to 18,230.85.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.33% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.34%.
The market breadth was strong.
On the BSE, 2,096 shares rose and 1,253 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rose 0.78% to 28,960.85. The index has added 1.18% in two trading sessions.
Coforge (up 1.38%), L&T Technology Services (up 1.19%), Mphasis (up 1.05%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.01%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.86%), Persistent Systems (up 0.82%), LTI Mindtree (up 0.47%), Wipro (up 0.39%), Infosys (up 0.26%) and HCL Technologies (up 0.05%) were the gainers.
Stocks in Spotlight:
HFCL advanced 1.46% after the company said that it has received purchase orders aggregating to Rs 95.38 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services for supply of optical fiber cables.
Granules India rose 1.34% after the company entered into a strategic partnership with Greenko ZeroC to enable carbon free energy and green molecule solutions.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services slipped 2.90%. The NBFC said that it has recorded a disbursement of approximately Rs 4,650 crore in December 2022, delivering a 67% year on year (YoY) growth.
Global markets:
Asian stocks were trading mixed to commence the first trading week for the year.
Singapore's economy saw full-year growth of 3.8% for 2022, according to data released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Tuesday. The economy grew 2.2% in the fourth quarter compared with a year ago, the slowest pace since mid-2021.
US stocks were shut on Monday on account of New Year holiday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU