Market regains positive zone amid volatility

Volatility struck bourses in early trade as the key indices regained positive zone soon after reversing initial gains. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 23.61 points or 0.06% at 39,109.64. The Nifty 50 index was up 8.70 points or 0.08% at 11,543.70.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.43%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.65%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, is strong. On the BSE, 1118 shares rose and 572 shares fell. A total of 85 shares were unchanged.

FM meeting:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with heads of banks and NBFCs on September 3 for smooth and speedy implementation of the one-time debt recast for resolution of COVID-19 related stress in bank loans.

Meanwhile, India has banned 118 apps with links to China, citing national security risks. It comes against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions between the two nations. Major gaming titles from companies including Tencent and NetEase were on the list, as well as apps from other Chinese technology giants like Baidu and Alibaba affiliate, Ant Group. The latest app ban comes as tensions flare up between China and India over the disputed Himalayan mountain border in the region of Ladakh.

Stocks in news:

IndusInd Bank fell 0.36%. IndusInd Bank said it has approved the allotment of 4.76 crore shares at Rs 524 per share on a preferential basis, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 2495.79 crore. The investors include Route One Offshore Master Fund, Route One Fund I, L.P. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Investment Corporation and AIA Company.

Coal India slipped 0.44% after the company reported 55.08% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,079.60 crore on 26.13% fall in total income to Rs 19,271.83 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Tata Motors rose 1.89%. The company's sales in the domestic & international market for August 2020 stood at 36472 vehicles, compared to 32166 units during August 2019.

Infibeam Avenues dropped 2.57% after the company reported 57.59% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.90 crore on 45.47% fall in total income to Rs 110.72 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Dish TV India surged 4.94%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.94 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 31.98 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income declined 8.64% to Rs 850.52 crore.

Engineers India rose 2.73%. Engineers India said that GAIL (India) has entrusted the project for the execution of PDH/PP project at Usar, Maharastra to the company. The project involves setting up of PDH and PP plant at Usar and pipeline from Usar to Uran and Storage facilities at Uran. The estimated order value is Rs 448 crore with a total project completion schedule of 48 months.

Global Markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Thursday after the S&P 500 cruised to another record overnight.

Activity in Japan's services sector contracted at a faster pace in August. The final Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) inched down to a seasonally adjusted 45.0 in August from 45.4 in the previous month, pressured by weakening new business and business expectations.

In US, markets rose sharply on Wednesday, continuing a strong start to September for the market as traders took profits out of high-flying names like Apple and Tesla and snapped up shares in more beaten-down parts of the market. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, with the Nasdaq topping 12,000 for the first time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 454.84 points, or 1.6%, to close at 29,100.50. It was the Dow's first close above 29,000 since February. The S&P 500 gained 1.5% to end the day at 3,580.84 while the Nasdaq Composite was higher by 1% at 12,056.44.

Back home, key equity indices ended with decent gains on Wednesday backed by positive global cues. IT and metal shares were in demand. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 185.23 points or 0.48% at 39,086.03. The Nifty 50 index rose 64.75 points or 0.56% at 11,535.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 990.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 657.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 2 September, provisional data showed.

