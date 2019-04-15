Market trades with small gains

Key benchmark indices were trading higher in early trade. At 9:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 64 points or 0.17% at 38,831.11. The was up 17.95 points or 0.15% at 11,661.40.

Among secondary barometers,the BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.40%. The BSE Small-Cap was up 0.27%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 649 shares rose and 291 shares fell. A total of 51 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher. Investors cheered Chinese data on Friday showing exports rebounded in March to a five-month high while new jumped by far more than expected.

US stocks closed higher Friday after a series of strong boosted confidence in the US

On the data front, US import prices rose sharply in March for the second straight month. The import climbed 0.6% last month after a revised 1% gain in February. Further, the said its consumer sentiment index fell to 96.9 in April.

Back home, was down 3.72%. On a consolidated basis, reported 12.88% rise in net profit to Rs 4074 crore on 0.23% rise in total income to Rs 22204 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q3 December 2018. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 12 April 2019.

(TCS) was up 2.77%. On a consolidated basis, reported 0.26% rise in net profit to Rs 8126 crore on 1.82% rise in total income to Rs 39203 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q3 December 2018. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 12 April 2019.

was up 0.68%. The company has recently introduced a cast polypropylene (CPP) film for packaging applications requiring high moisture & oxygen barrier and high hot tack properties. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 12 April 2019.

was down 1.46%. The company informed that there would be Annual Outage (maintenance) from 15 April 2019 to 22 April 2019 (both days inclusive) in the located in Kadiyam, East Godavari District, The estimated loss of production would be around 200 MTs per day. The announcement was made on Saturday, 13 April 2019.

was up 2.38%. The company said that the buyback committee has fixed 26 April 2019 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the buyback offer of the company. The announcement was made on Saturday, 13 April 2019.

On the economic front, India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) growth moderated sharply to 20-month low of mere 0.1% in February 2019, compared with 1.4% growth recorded in January 2019. The industrial production growth for January 2019 has been revised downwards from 1.7% increase reported provisionally.

The all- general CPI rose to 2.86% in March 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.57% in February 2019. However, the core CPI eased to 5.02% in March 2019 compared with 5.29% in February 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)