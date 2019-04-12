Nifty settles above 11,600

Key benchmark indices logged modest gains on last trading day of the week on steady buying demand in index pivotals. FMCG stocks gained. The index settled above 11,600 level.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 160.10 points or 0.41% at 38,767.11. The index hit high of 38,818.87 and low of 38,554.79 in intraday trade.

The index rose 46.75 points or 0.4% at 11,643.45. The index hit high of 11,657.35 and low of 11,578.80 in intraday trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.29%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.37%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1384 shares rose and 1154 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.

ITC (up 3.14%), (up 2.13%), (up 1.61%), (up 1.43%) and (up 1.43%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 1.71%), Finance (down 1.37%), (down 1.22%), (down 1.08%) and (down 0.72%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

FMCG stocks gained. (up 1.14%), (up 1.01%), (up 0.81%), (up 0.53%), (up 0.78%), (up 0.52%), (up 1.67%), (up 3.42%), Consumer Care (up 2.34%) and (up 0.16%) rose. (down 1.21%) and (down 0.24%) fell.

rose 0.63% ahead of its Q4 March 2019 result today, 12 April 2019.

fell 0.26% ahead of its Q4 March 2019 result today, 12 April 2019.

Prabhat Dairy hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 82.05. Prabhat Dairy said sale of its shareholding in its wholly-owned step down subsidiary, (SAIPL), to and the sale and transfer of company's dairy products business by way of slump sale on a going concern basis to SAIPL post completion of transfer of SAIPL shares is successfully completed and closed on 10 April 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 11 April 2019.

(DHFL) fell 3.21%. Brickwork Ratings India has downgraded the credit ratings on DHFL's facilities/instruments, including secured non-convertible debentures and fixed deposits, aggregating Rs 56,550 crore. The downgrade is on account of limited progress in building up liquidity, selling/ exiting riskier construction finance loans, according to DHFL's stock exchange notice issued after market hours yesterday, 11 April 2019.

On the macro front, industrial production data for February 2019 will be unveiled after market hours today, 12 April 2019. The inflation rate for March 2019 will also be announced today.

Overseas, most European shares declined as investors continue to remain concerned over global growth. Meanwhile, leaders agreed to postpone Brexit until Oct. 31 to allow British more time to try to get the to approve the country's divorce deal.

Asian stocks were trading mixed as caution prevailed ahead of the release of first-quarter corporate earnings.

US stocks were little changed on Thursday as growing anxiety over a global economic slowdown offset upbeat data and investors waited for earnings season to kick into high gear.

In US economic data, new applications for jobless benefits fell to 196,000 in the week ended April 6, the lowest number in 50 years, the Labor Department said.

