Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.04%

Nifty Media index closed down 2.04% at 2482.65 today. The index has added 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 3.19%, Dish TV India Ltd slipped 2.84% and Eros International Media Ltd dropped 2.52%.
The Nifty Media index has decreased 25.00% over last one year compared to the 8.77% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 1.88% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.36% to close at 11341.7 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.58% to close at 37752.17 today.
