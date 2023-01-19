Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 13.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 3715.18 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 13.72% to Rs 357.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 314.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 3715.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3372.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

