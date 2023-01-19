Kuantum Papers standalone net profit rises 1317.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.18% to Rs 348.51 croreNet profit of Kuantum Papers rose 1317.82% to Rs 57.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 52.18% to Rs 348.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 229.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales348.51229.01 52 OPM %30.1313.31 -PBDT88.7213.62 551 PBT77.322.49 3005 NP57.284.04 1318
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU