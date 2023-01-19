Kuantum Papers standalone net profit rises 1317.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.18% to Rs 348.51 crore

Net profit of Kuantum Papers rose 1317.82% to Rs 57.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 52.18% to Rs 348.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 229.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.348.51229.0130.1313.3188.7213.6277.322.4957.284.04

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)