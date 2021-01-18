Williamson Magor & Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Golden Tobacco Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd and SORIL Infra Resources Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 January 2021.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd lost 8.33% to Rs 24.75 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5953 shares in the past one month.

Golden Tobacco Ltd crashed 6.60% to Rs 46. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6985 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd tumbled 6.43% to Rs 70.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1494 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd fell 5.93% to Rs 33.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5464 shares in the past one month.

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd corrected 5.92% to Rs 124.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45690 shares in the past one month.

