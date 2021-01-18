Williamson Magor & Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Williamson Magor & Company consolidated net profit rises 264.82% in the September 2020 quarter
Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Williamson Magor & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 141.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Golden Tobacco Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd and SORIL Infra Resources Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 January 2021.
Golden Tobacco Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd and SORIL Infra Resources Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 January 2021.
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd lost 8.33% to Rs 24.75 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5953 shares in the past one month.
Golden Tobacco Ltd crashed 6.60% to Rs 46. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6985 shares in the past one month.
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd tumbled 6.43% to Rs 70.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1494 shares in the past one month.
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd fell 5.93% to Rs 33.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5464 shares in the past one month.
SORIL Infra Resources Ltd corrected 5.92% to Rs 124.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45690 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU