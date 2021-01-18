Mastek Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, MSTC Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2021.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, MSTC Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2021.

Mastek Ltd crashed 10.17% to Rs 1168.55 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 31335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24095 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up tumbled 9.24% to Rs 243.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd lost 7.11% to Rs 32. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd shed 7.02% to Rs 239.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd corrected 6.27% to Rs 25.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)