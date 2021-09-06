Maruti Suzuki announces price hike on select models

The car major announced a price change for select models owing to increase in various input costs.

The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9%.

On 30 August 2021, Maruti Suzuki India informed that over the past year the cost of its vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise.

On a consolidated basis, the auto major's net profit stood at Rs 475 crore in Q1 FY22, compared with net loss of Rs 268.30 crore posted in Q1 FY21. Consolidated net sales surged 356.6% to Rs 16,799.90 crore in Q1 FY22 over Rs 3,679 crore in Q1 FY21.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.52% to Rs 6,898.65 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)