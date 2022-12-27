NTPC, Time Technoplast, Puravankara in spotlight

NTPC: NTPC has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tecnimont, Indian Subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, Italy. The objective of the MOU is to jointly evaluate and explore the possibility to develop commercial scale Green Methanol Production facility at a NTPC project in India.

Time Technoplast: The company has received repeat order from Adani Total Gas for supply of CNG Cascades made from Type-IV Composite Cylinder for a total value of Rs. 75 crore (appx). The delivery of these cascades will begin from January 2023.

Puravankara: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 29 December 2022 to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures by way of private placement in one or more tranches.

HEG: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named as TACC Limited on 26 December 2022. TACC Limited would manufacture graphite anode for Lithium-ion cells.

Khadim India: The footwear firm on Monday (26 December 2022) said that its chief executive officer (CEO) Namrata Ashok Chotrani tendered her resignation. The resignation would be effective from the close of business hours on 23 March 2023.

