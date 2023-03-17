Maruti Suzuki India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8310.6, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.85% in last one year as compared to a 0.8% slide in NIFTY and a 16.87% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8310.6, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 16980.75. The Sensex is at 57626.56, down 0.01%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has lost around 4.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12304.9, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8328.15, down 1.72% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 7.85% in last one year as compared to a 0.8% slide in NIFTY and a 16.87% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 35.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

