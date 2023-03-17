Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 180.82 points or 0.64% at 28174.92 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 4.07%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.41%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.41%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.17%),MRF Ltd (down 0.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.78%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.76%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.27%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (down 0.17%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (up 1.34%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.51%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 123.86 or 0.21% at 57758.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.75 points or 0.11% at 17004.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.11 points or 0.5% at 27114.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.81 points or 0.22% at 8587.48.

On BSE,1940 shares were trading in green, 1450 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

