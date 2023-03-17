Healthcare shares edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 29.84 points or 0.14% at 21594.13 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 3.35%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 2.77%),Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 2.17%),Hikal Ltd (down 1.89%),Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 1.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Take Solutions Ltd (down 1.83%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 1.78%), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 1.68%), Kopran Ltd (down 1.37%), and Wockhardt Ltd (down 1.31%).

On the other hand, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (up 10.07%), Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (up 3.72%), and Venus Remedies Ltd (up 3.4%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 123.86 or 0.21% at 57758.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.75 points or 0.11% at 17004.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.11 points or 0.5% at 27114.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.81 points or 0.22% at 8587.48.

On BSE,1940 shares were trading in green, 1450 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

