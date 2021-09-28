Stove Kraft Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd, Surana Telecom and Power Ltd, Rollatainers Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 September 2021.

Stove Kraft Ltd surged 11.08% to Rs 1047.9 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39210 shares in the past one month.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 9.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30217 shares in the past one month.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd soared 9.90% to Rs 9.21. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35211 shares in the past one month.

Rollatainers Ltd added 9.84% to Rs 2.68. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd gained 8.26% to Rs 67.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31162 shares in the past one month.

