Sportking India soars ahead of NSE debut

Sportking India surged 11.31% to Rs 1018 ahead of its debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, 24 August 2022.Sportking India on Tuesday (23 August) announced that it received an approval for listing its shares on NSE from Wednesday, 24 August 2022.
NSE on 22 August 2022 granted the approval for listing Sportking India's 1,32,87,200 equity shares of Rs 10 each.
"The Equity shares of the Company shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange (NSE) w.e.f. 24th August 2022 under designated symbol 'SPORTKING'."
On the BSE, 68,000 shares were traded in the Sportking India counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19,730 shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 1074 and a low of Rs 925 so far during the day.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2046.95 on 7 October 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 773.3 on 21 June 2022.
The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month, rising 7.9% compared with 5.2% increase in the Sensex.
The scrip underperformed the market in past one quarter, gaining 3.57% as against Sensex's 8.65% rise.
The scrip had also underperformed the market in past one year, falling 0.87% as against Sensex's 6.17% rise.
Sportking is a vertically integrated textile conglomerate. It owns seven manufacturing facilities in India spread across the states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. It also owns over 100 retail garment stores spread across many Indian states.
Net profit of Sportking India rose 5.18% to Rs 83.08 crore on 34.86% increase in net sales to Rs 606.32 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU