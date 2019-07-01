Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd spurts 3.12%, gains for third straight session

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 125.75, up 3.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.26% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.62% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.75, up 3.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 11860.45. The Sensex is at 39683.11, up 0.73%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has risen around 10.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7928.05, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126.35, up 2.93% on the day. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is down 34.26% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.62% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 47.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

