Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 72.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Yash Chemex rose 72.13% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 30.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.93% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.70% to Rs 78.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

