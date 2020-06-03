Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 72.13% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.32% to Rs 30.22 croreNet profit of Yash Chemex rose 72.13% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 30.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.93% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.70% to Rs 78.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.2228.16 7 78.4898.96 -21 OPM %2.184.76 -4.353.57 - PBDT1.001.22 -18 4.163.83 9 PBT0.931.19 -22 4.023.69 9 NP1.050.61 72 2.382.29 4
