JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mold-Tek to set up new facility to cater to demand of Grasim's Birla Paints Division

UNL Global and Genesys International partner to create a hyperlocal location tech platform
Business Standard

Mastek named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

Capital Market 

Mastek announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Mastek is among the leading providers in the Booming 15 category for the Americas region based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 3Q 2022 Global ISG Index.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 15:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU