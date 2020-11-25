Max Financial rises after Q2 PAT jumps 26% YoY

Max Financial Services gained 0.69% to Rs 640.35 after the company reported a 25.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.06 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 64.36 crore posted in Q2 September 2019.

The company reported a 49.8% jump in total income to Rs 7020.11 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 4,685 crore recorded in Q2 September 2019. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 24 November 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax came at Rs 95.51 crore in Q2 September 2020, rising 35% year on year from Rs 70.81 crore reported in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense were steeply higher at Rs 14.45 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 6.45 crore in Q2 September 2019.

The stock has gained 4.5% in four days from ts previous closing low of Rs 612.75 on 19 November 2020.

Max Financial Services (MFS), a part of the Max Group, is the holding company for Max Life.

