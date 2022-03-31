Max Healthcare Institute tumbles on large volumes

-
Shares of Max Healthcare slipped 3.31% to Rs 349.50 amid heavy volumes.On the BSE, the counter clocked volume of 36.30 lakh shares as compared to an average volume of 1.01 lakh in the past one month.
On the NSE, the counter clocked volume of 10.36 crore shares as compared to an average volume of 17.27 lakh in the past one month.
In last one month, the stock has moved nearly 5.2% lower underperforming the Nifty 50 index which rose 6.23% in the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 48.850. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock is trading below its 50 and 100 days simple moving average placed at 360.57 and 372.71 respectively. These levels will act as crucial resistance zones in near term.
Max Healthcare Institute is one of India's largest hospital chain operator in India. The company's consolidated net profit climbed 110% to Rs 189.75 crore on a 22.4% surge in net sales to Rs 974.16 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
