Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 29.05 points or 1.61% at 1833.35 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, HFCL Ltd (up 5.18%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.99%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.97%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.99%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 2.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.15%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.83%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.44%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.08%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.98%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.49%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.67%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.39%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 176.45 or 0.3% at 58860.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.45 points or 0.31% at 17552.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 232.81 points or 0.83% at 28362.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.12 points or 0.53% at 8539.66.

On BSE,1963 shares were trading in green, 870 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

