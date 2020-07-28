Priti Mercantile Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.79% to Rs 1.10 croreNet profit of Priti Mercantile Company reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.79% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.43% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.88% to Rs 5.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.103.90 -72 5.288.50 -38 OPM %48.18-16.15 -53.0336.59 - PBDT0.53-0.71 LP 1.942.23 -13 PBT0.52-0.71 LP 1.922.20 -13 NP0.04-1.32 LP 1.441.59 -9
