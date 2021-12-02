MBL Infrastructures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
RPP Infra Projects Ltd Partly Paidup, RPP Infra Projects Ltd, KDDL Ltd and PG Electroplast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2021.
MBL Infrastructures Ltd soared 19.84% to Rs 30.2 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47294 shares in the past one month.
RPP Infra Projects Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 19.19% to Rs 35.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5026 shares in the past one month.
RPP Infra Projects Ltd surged 15.79% to Rs 58.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12236 shares in the past one month.
KDDL Ltd jumped 14.99% to Rs 928. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32891 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5360 shares in the past one month.
PG Electroplast Ltd added 12.66% to Rs 630.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15969 shares in the past one month.
