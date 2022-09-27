Mcleod Russel India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shanthi Gears Ltd, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Agri-Tech (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 September 2022.

Shanthi Gears Ltd, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Agri-Tech (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 September 2022.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd tumbled 9.75% to Rs 26.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shanthi Gears Ltd crashed 5.93% to Rs 322.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 72496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37748 shares in the past one month.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd lost 5.38% to Rs 4.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34929 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd shed 5.29% to Rs 1142.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29989 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39615 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 87.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1005 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)