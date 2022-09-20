Ortin Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd and Mcleod Russel India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 September 2022.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd surged 13.78% to Rs 27.25 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 98465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4524 shares in the past one month.

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd soared 13.46% to Rs 351.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3032 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8988 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd spiked 12.49% to Rs 289.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 724 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd jumped 11.87% to Rs 312.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 37.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

