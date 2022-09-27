Volumes spurt at CRISIL Ltd counter

CRISIL Ltd notched up volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33725 shares

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 September 2022.

CRISIL Ltd notched up volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33725 shares. The stock slipped 1.68% to Rs.3,112.80. Volumes stood at 38776 shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd saw volume of 10.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.62% to Rs.522.90. Volumes stood at 5.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 22.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.33% to Rs.245.20. Volumes stood at 4.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd clocked volume of 2.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99390 shares. The stock gained 2.54% to Rs.516.10. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd notched up volume of 22.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.27% to Rs.904.35. Volumes stood at 14.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)