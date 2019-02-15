Media Matrix Worldwide reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.79% to Rs 134.30 croreNet profit of Media Matrix Worldwide reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 42.79% to Rs 134.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 234.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales134.30234.74 -43 OPM %-0.47-0.45 -PBDT0.84-0.87 LP PBT0.55-1.67 LP NP0.49-1.61 LP
