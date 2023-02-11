Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 122.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.94% to Rs 38.85 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 122.77% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.94% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.38.8530.138.756.374.061.953.321.512.251.01

