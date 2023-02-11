P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 121.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net Loss of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 121.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.800.78-10336.25-64.10-82.59-1.25-83.68-2.45-121.12-2.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)