Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit declines 67.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Medplus Health Services declined 67.65% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 1120.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 924.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

