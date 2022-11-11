Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit declines 67.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.18% to Rs 1120.63 croreNet profit of Medplus Health Services declined 67.65% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 1120.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 924.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1120.63924.74 21 OPM %5.326.72 -PBDT50.6952.82 -4 PBT8.8225.14 -65 NP6.5720.31 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU