Apcotex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd and Schaeffler India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2022.

Apcotex Industries Ltd lost 7.02% to Rs 490.95 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 23035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16543 shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd crashed 6.16% to Rs 311.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80648 shares in the past one month.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd tumbled 5.89% to Rs 987.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52174 shares in the past one month.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd pared 5.43% to Rs 811. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69822 shares in the past one month.

Schaeffler India Ltd shed 5.11% to Rs 2721.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19854 shares in the past one month.

