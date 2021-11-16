Shreyas Shipping & Logistics acquires its first bulk carrier vessel

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics has announced the acquisition of one bulk carrier vessel.

With this acquisition, Shreyas embarks into a new line of business of owning bulk carrier vessels.

This is Shreyas' first bulk carrier, which has been acquired for USD 14.175 million. The second bulk carrier vessel is expected to be delivered by end of November 2021.

