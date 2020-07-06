Mehta Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mehta Securities standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Sebi exempts Mehta Family Trust from making open offers for Torrent Group cos
HUL expects lockdown to accelerate technology adoption in distribution channel
MNS asks makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to apologize
Web not replacement of television: Nakuul Mehta
-
Sales reported at Rs -0.58 croreNet loss of Mehta Securities reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.580.43 PL -0.11-0.55 80 OPM %120.6969.77 -490.91183.64 - PBDT-0.860.39 PL -0.08-0.64 88 PBT-0.930.29 PL -0.15-0.74 80 NP-0.930.29 PL -0.15-0.74 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU