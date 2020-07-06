Edelweiss Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2245.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.51% to Rs 1913.39 crore

Net loss of Edelweiss Financial Services reported to Rs 2245.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 232.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.51% to Rs 1913.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3013.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2045.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 995.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.13% to Rs 9415.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10963.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1913.393013.759415.1710963.87-84.0755.6926.3359.93-2733.24446.23-2224.421875.34-2818.95405.63-2456.651743.71-2245.14232.39-2045.24995.17

