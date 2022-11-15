Mena Mani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 66.92% to Rs 0.88 croreNet loss of Mena Mani Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.92% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.882.66 -67 OPM %-2.270.38 -PBDT-0.020.01 PL PBT-0.030 0 NP-0.030 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU