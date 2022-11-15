Mena Mani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 66.92% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net loss of Mena Mani Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.92% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.882.66-2.270.38-0.020.01-0.030-0.030

